Mayawati Slams Delhi CM Kejriwal's Move To Allow Delhi Hospitals To Treat Only Delhi-ites

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the decision Delhi hospitals treating only the 'bonafide' residents. Taking to Twitter, she said that since Delhi is the capital of the country, people from everywhere come there for their work.

Mayawati opined that "If in such a situation, if a person suddenly falls ill, then it is very unfortunate that the Delhi government will not allow them to be treated by saying that they are not a resident of Delhi." The BSP leader further urged for the Centre's to intercede in this matter.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Mayawati urged people to strictly follow the government's rules under the 'Unlock 1' to go to whichever places and markets that are being opened from today. She added, "You should go if it is very important. Otherwise, you should avoid going."

1. अनलाॅक-1 के तहत् आजसे जो भी स्थल व बाजार आदि खोले जा रहे हैं वहाँ जाने के लिए लोगों को सरकारी नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करना चाहिये। यदि बहुत जरूरी है तब ही वहाँ जाना चाहिये, वरना जाने से बचना चाहिये। बी.एस.पी की उनके हित में यही सलाह है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 8, 2020

2. दिल्ली देश की राजधानी है। यहाँ पूरे देश से लोग अपने जरूरी कार्यों से आते रहते हैं। ऐसे में यदि कोई व्यक्ति अचानक बीमार पड़ जाता है तो उसको यह कहकर कि वह दिल्ली का नहीं है इसलिए दिल्ली सरकार उसका इलाज नहीं होने देगी, यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। केन्द्र को इसमें जरूर दखल देना चाहिये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 8, 2020

'Only Delhi Residents'

Amid the sealing of Delhi borders and the threat to Delhi hospitals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a televised address on Sunday made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi, while the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi does not seem to get under control. However, the Delhi government has received massive backlash from opposition leaders from the BJP and Congress.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi Government, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936. Further, there are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have been migrated. Along with it, there are around 169 containment zones in the national capital.

