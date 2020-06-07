Delhi HC To Hear PIL Challenging Delhi Govt's Revised COVID-19 Testing Critieria On June 9

Questioning the change in Delhi's testing policy, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High court on Sunday, stating that the revision in policy to test only symptomatic contacts is wrong. The PIL has pointed out that both ICMR and WHO have recommended testing all primary and secondary contacts of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive person. Delhi currently has 27,654 cases and 761 deaths.

PIL challenges change in testing policy

The PIL has stated that the change in the policy of the Delhi Government may increase the patients of covid19 in Delhi. Delhi High Court will hear the case on 9 June. Mumbai, which has the highest number of cases had revised its testing policy on similar lines in April.

Delhi's change in testing policy

On June 2, Delhi government announced the new guidelines to test people for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Delhi's revised testing policy allows testing of symptomatic contacts of the coronavirus patients, direct contacts, and those with co-morbidities will be tested one between day 5 and day 10. There is no mention of asymptomatic contacts or patients getting tested. Moreover, the Delhi government has ordered 'no sample for COVID-19 test will be taken of dead body'.

Delhi's changing hospital admission policy

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a televised address has made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi. He added that the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment. Delhi government has also issued an order stating that all hospitals in NCT Delhi must ensure that no patient with 'moderate or severe' symptoms is denied entry on the basis of not having a COVID positive report.

Delhi opens up

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has also opened its borders and launched an app for knowing the availability of beds.

The Kejriwal government has also been accused of under-reporting deaths. While there have been several reports of the number of fatalities not being reported to the government in a timely manner, the government had maintained that there was hiding in data. While Delhi reported zero deaths consecutively for several days, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had announced 64 deaths cumulatively over 30 days, in one of his public address.