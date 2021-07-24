COVID-19 Vaccines Were Supplied To States, UTs In Advance: MoS Health Pawar In Lok Sabha

On questions on COVID-19 vaccine shortage, MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the states and UTs have been provided with enough jabs before time. Pawar also added that the Centre has been providing free vaccines to states and UTs for administration to prioritize beneficiaries as recommended by NEGVAC (National Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration against COVID-19). The minister also talked about the Central Government's augmented steps for development of vaccines locally.

The written reply further mentioned that states and UTs have been supplied with vaccines 15 days in advance for authorities to plan the drive accordingly.

"Advance visibility of vaccine allocation -- total doses that would be available for states and UTs -- are provided 15 days in advance to enable them to plan for acceleration of vaccination coverage while being cognizant of the available vaccines, she said in a written reply".

While quashing the reports of less administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the minister added that as of July 20, around 34.5 per cent of the estimated population aged 18 years and above has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"As of July 20, 2021, a total of 32.64 crore first doses and 8.55 crore second doses have been administered across the country. A total of 2.15 lakh COVID-19 Vaccination Centres have been operational across the country," Ms Pawar said.

Supporting made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines

In her remarks, MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar also talked about Union Government's approach towards strengthening the domestic manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, India's efforts to share Covaxin production technology were also highlighted by the MoS. Both the manufacturers- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech received advance payment against the supply orders.

"These include support to M/s Bharat Biotech and three Public Sector Enterprises under ''Mission COVID Suraksha-the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'', technology transfer of Covaxin production, financial assistance to one of the domestic vaccine manufacturers for ''at-risk manufacturing'', advance payment against the supply orders placed with M/s Serum Institute of India and M/s Bharat Biotech, and streamlining of regulatory norms for approval of vaccines", the minister said.

