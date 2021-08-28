CPI-M Fawns Over China's 20 Cr Total COVID Vaccine Doses As India Inoculates 1 Cr In A Day

Even as the world is congratulating India for vaccinating more than 50% of the adults with at least one dose of novel Coronavirus vaccine, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has once again favoured China. The Sitaram Yechury-led party has congratulated Xi Jinping for administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Taking to Twitter, the official hand of Tamil Nadu CPI(M) shared an infographic giving details of China's vaccination drive. The graphic, which also carried Chinese President Xi Jinping's picture, suggested that China reached the one billion doses mark on June 19, 1.5 billion on July 22 and two billion on August 26. "China has achieved the record of vaccinating 200 million doses of vaccine to its citizens," the caption read.

Notably, CPI(M) hasn't reacted to India's milestone in vaccinating people. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 26 informed that more than 50% of the eligible population in India have been vaccinated at least with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Till now, 62.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

However, even after data suggesting growing vaccination reach, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 25 criticised the centre for "mishandling of vaccinations."

"This is alarming. Gross mishandling of vaccinations is creating complications that will extend the pandemic, providing scope for new variants & the onslaught of the 3rd wave. Modi govt must procure & intensify the vaccination drive," Yechury tweeted.

Yechury, Other Indian Communist Leaders attend CPC centenary

Last month, Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja attended the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Leaders from DMK and All India Forward Bloc also attended the event. Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong had said that over 600 political parties from over 170 parties sent more than 1,500 congratulatory messages and letters on CPC's centenary.

Speaking to Republic TV, D Raja justified Left's present by saying that "It was the centenary of the party. They were celebrating and they wanted us to be a part of the celebration. We joined to convey our good wishes for their success in the future, and that is about it."