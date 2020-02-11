CPI (M) Leader Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS Over SC's Reservation Ruling

CPI (M) MP KK Ragesh on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice for the second consecutive day in Rajya Sabha session. As per reports, Ragesh gave the notice under rule 267 over 'SC ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation for SC/ST/OBC in government jobs and promotions'.

The SC on Friday had said that the reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. It further said that the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

LPJ leader holds meeting

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday had held a meeting with over 50 MPs across party lines belonging to the SC and ST communities at his residence, amid the Opposition's demands for reservations in promotion for the SCs, STs and the OBCs in government jobs.

As per reports, apart from the MPs, six Union Ministers, including Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot were also present in the meeting. Further reports stated that the MPs will be forming a future strategy after the Supreme Court's decision.

SC upholds verdict

Earlier on Monday, a bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat upheld the constitutional validity of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 2018. Dismissing the pleas that challenged the act as ultra vires, the Supreme Court stated that provisions related to anticipatory bail to be exercised sparingly and in exceptional cases with no prima facie. The Parliament had passed the bill overturning apex court's March 20, 2018 judgement that diluted the law.

The Parliament had passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill, on August 9, 2018. The bill inserted a new section 18A and ruled out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.

