CPI-M Tried To Plunge Tripura Into Lawlessness; Violence Won't Be Tolerated: CM Biplab Deb

Amidst ongoing clashes in Tripura between the ruling BJP and the main opposition CPI-M, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb issued a warning to the Left party on Friday saying that such "political behaviour will not be tolerated by the people". Violence and arson have erupted in different parts of the northeastern state after clashes broke out between the two rival parties on Monday. In a series of tweets, Biplab Kumar Deb accused CPI of “plunging Tripura into lawlessness”.

"For the past 3 years, Tripura has seen all-around peace and prosperity with radical improvements in law and order situation. Political opposition led by CPM has been rattled by this. In their desperation to regain the lost political ground, they attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness," said Deb.

I wish to remind the CPM that in our New Tripura such violent political behaviour will not be tolerated by its people. It will be my utmost endeavour to identify and punish each miscreant as per law. Peace is and will be a non negotiable tenet of BJP led government. pic.twitter.com/rcLyuE55IV — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 10, 2021

Earlier today, Left Front convener and CPI-M central committee member Bijan Dhar claimed that at least 26 party offices were attacked and vandalized since Thursday midnight. He added that the houses of at least 100 Left party activists and leaders were set on fire in the state and at least 50 activists were injured.

"An unprecedented terror was let lose by goons sheltered by the BJP. Democracy has been slaughtered and people's voices are choked. We have no other alternative way to resist this terror except democratic movement", Dhar told reporters.

The clashes started on Monday when former CM Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur in Sepahijala district by BJP workers. Six activists of the saffron party and one from CPI-M were injured in the clashes.

On 6th Sep, Former CM Manik Sarkar, led a mob of drug mafias and instigated them to attack BJP workers in Sonamura. Several BJP workers were severely injured and a few are still fighting for life in GB hospital. This has been the political modus operandi mastered by CPM. pic.twitter.com/wEMBlQ67wQ — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 10, 2021

BJP activist attacked in Udaipur, resulting in clash

Trouble ensued again on Wednesday at Udaipur town in Gomati district after the Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI-M's youth wing, took out a procession and some of its members allegedly attacked a BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously. A group of BJP activists who were present nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession.

A large contingent of police was deployed to disperse the mob after the Udaipur clash. Police said the BJP activist injured in the Udaipur clash is in critical condition and is still under treatment. He was shifted to GB Pant hospital.

Besides this, CPI-M party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia, were vandalized and set on fire after the Udaipur clash. A group of unidentified miscreants vandalized CPI(M)'s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

I have also heard disturbing reports of an attack on the office of a media outlet. Media is fourth pillar of our democracy and should be respected by all. We will identify those behind the attack & ensure speedy justice. I stand with all my media friends in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/g3QiXDhtv8 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 10, 2021

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division on Wednesday in protest against Monday's violence. BJP's Sadar district unit too held a protest rally in the capital city of Agartala on Wednesday.