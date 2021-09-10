Last Updated:

CPI-M Tried To Plunge Tripura Into Lawlessness; Violence Won't Be Tolerated: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb issued a warning to the Left party on Friday saying that such "political behavior will not be tolerated by the people".

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Amidst ongoing clashes in Tripura between the ruling BJP and the main opposition CPI-M, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb issued a warning to the Left party on Friday saying that such "political behaviour will not be tolerated by the people". Violence and arson have erupted in different parts of the northeastern state after clashes broke out between the two rival parties on Monday. In a series of tweets, Biplab Kumar Deb accused CPI of “plunging Tripura into lawlessness”. 

"For the past 3 years, Tripura has seen all-around peace and prosperity with radical improvements in law and order situation. Political opposition led by CPM has been rattled by this. In their desperation to regain the lost political ground, they attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness," said Deb.

Earlier today, Left Front convener and CPI-M central committee member Bijan Dhar claimed that at least 26 party offices were attacked and vandalized since Thursday midnight. He added that the houses of at least 100 Left party activists and leaders were set on fire in the state and at least 50 activists were injured.

"An unprecedented terror was let lose by goons sheltered by the BJP. Democracy has been slaughtered and people's voices are choked. We have no other alternative way to resist this terror except democratic movement", Dhar told reporters.

The clashes started on Monday when former CM Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur in Sepahijala district by BJP workers. Six activists of the saffron party and one from CPI-M were injured in the clashes.

BJP activist attacked in Udaipur, resulting in clash

Trouble ensued again on Wednesday at Udaipur town in Gomati district after the Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI-M's youth wing, took out a procession and some of its members allegedly attacked a BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously. A group of BJP activists who were present nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. 

A large contingent of police was deployed to disperse the mob after the Udaipur clash. Police said the BJP activist injured in the Udaipur clash is in critical condition and is still under treatment. He was shifted to GB Pant hospital.

Besides this, CPI-M party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia, were vandalized and set on fire after the Udaipur clash. A group of unidentified miscreants vandalized CPI(M)'s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division on Wednesday in protest against Monday's violence. BJP's Sadar district unit too held a protest rally in the capital city of Agartala on Wednesday.

