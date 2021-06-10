CPI MP Binoy Viswam Not Allowed To Visit Lakshadweep Amid Row? Moves Privilege Motion

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha alleging denial of his movement to Lakshadweep as the row over the UT Administrator Praful Koda Patel's decisions grows bigger. Moving the privilege motion, CPI's Binoy Viswam claimed that had written to Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel on May 26 requesting permission for his visit to the UT and that he had received an 'elusive reply' asking him to undertake the trip at a later date owing to the outbreak of COVID.

Binoy Viswam moves privilege motion after permission to visit Lakshadweep denied

The CPI MP highlighted that Lakshadweep had managed to record zero COVID cases until the Centre took over the administration in 2020 following which 4000 cases and 20 deaths were recorded due to the Administrator relaxing the COVID SOPs. Binoy Viswam accused the Lakshadweep Administration of preventing elected representatives from visiting the UT using the cover of COVID-19 and called it undemocratic & abuse of power. Noting that it was the Right of a Parliamentarian to move freely & interact with the people, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that the act of the Lakshadweep Administrator denying permission to the former to visit the UT reportedly constituted a breach of an MP's privilege and urged the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General to take appropriate action.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has moved privilege motion today regarding "denial of movement to Lakshadweep" pic.twitter.com/rGj1Z2VK0M — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Lakshadweep residents stage underwater protest

On Monday, several people participated in an underwater protest and staged a 12-hour fast demanding administrator Praful Patel's recall for his 'anti- people' measures and seeking withdrawal of draft legislation on development. The protestors, both undersea and outside of their homes, held placards with slogans like "Revoke LDAR" (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation) and "Justice for Lakshadweep." The people who took to protest came under the banner of "save Lakshadweep forum" and posted pictures of protest in social media.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?