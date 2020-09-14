CPI To Hold 'All India Protest' To Highlight State Of Country's Economy; Slams Finance Min

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold an ‘All India Protest Day’ on Monday, September 14, to highlight the poor state of the economy, according to an official statement issued by the party. The protest is to mobilise people against the policies of the central government, the party's statement added. CPI has called upon the masses to join its protest to ‘save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all’. The protest comes on the day of the Parliament's monsoon session commencement.

'Indian economy is in ruins and democracy is in peril'

"The protest is to highlight that the Indian economy is in ruins and democracy is in peril. The protest ‘is to mobilise people against the disastrous policies of the Modi government which have caused massive unemployment, poverty and loss of livelihood. This is to demand that the finance minister has no moral right to continue for her false claims and lies about the economy’, the party statement said.

READ | CPI-M comes out in support of Kerala minister K T Jaleel, says ED being 'politically used'

READ | Former CPI(M) MLA Thangavelu dies of COVID-19

The party also said that it will observe October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as a celebration of secularism and plurality of the Indian democracy. “The party must see all secular democratic forces come together to express our strong resolve to fight communal fascist forces. State units must organise functions and meetings in a suitable manner on October 2, 2020, which is Gandhi’s birth anniversary,” the CPI said in the statement.

READ | Delhi Police denies Yechury, Yogendra Yadav chargesheeted in Delhi riots; CPI(M) jumps gun

PM Modi's pre-Monsoon session message

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media after reaching the Parliament house. PM Modi said the Monsoon session is being held in unprecedented times because of the Coronavirus but all the MPs have chosen the path of fulfilling their duties and "I want to congratulate and thank all of them." The Prime Minister wished that the upcoming Parliament Session "be a productive one."

"The Budget Session was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Parliament session is beginning at distinct times. There's Corona and there is duty. The MPs have chosen the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Coronavirus crisis and the vaccine, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine to be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

"I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," PM Modi also said.

READ | Kerala witnesses protests, CPI(M) attacks ED

(With PTI Inputs)