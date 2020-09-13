Delhi Police Denies Yechury, Yogendra Yadav Chargesheeted In Delhi Riots; CPI(M) Jumps Gun

On Sunday, Delhi Police has refuted media reports that claimed that CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former AAP leader and activist Yogendra Yadav and Jayati Ghosh have been named as "co-conspirators" in a supplementary chargesheet in the riots case. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police clarified that the aforementioned individuals have not been "arraigned as accused in the supplementary charge sheet" filed by them in any case related to the North East Delhi riots that happened in February this year.

The same clarification was made by Yogendra Yadav on Saturday when news agency PTI published the news. Yadav also said that Delhi Police has told that they have not been named as accused but have been named "in a disclosure statement of one accused."

This is factually incorrect report, hope @PTI_News withdraws it.

Supplementary chargesheet does NOT mention me as co-conspirator, or even as accused. One passing reference to me and Yechury, in an unauthenticated police statement (not admissible in court) by one accused. https://t.co/QurXmQdOr2 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 12, 2020

However, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury began politicising the issue as soon as the news came in without ensuring its authenticity and targeted the Home Ministry as well as the Centre. He also raised the issue of CAA again and said, "BJP's illegal intimidation won't stop people from opposing discriminatory laws like CAA. To assert that all Indians are equal irrespective of their religion, caste, colour, creed, region, gender & political affiliations is not only our Right but our Duty. We will exercise it."

Delhi Assembly Summons Facebook India Chief

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly sent summons to the Facebook India Chief Ajit Mohan on claims that certain groups used Facebook to incite hate during the North-east Delhi riots. The committee is looking into alleged “intentional” inaction by Facebook to contain “hateful content". The Facebook India Chief has been asked to appear before the panel on September 15.

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. Reports state that Delhi police have filed at least 111 chargesheets thus far in connection with the riots, naming 650 people.

