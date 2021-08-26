CPI(M) Accuses BJP Of 'using Taliban To Whip Feelings Against Muslims' In India

As the mayhem continues to unfold in Afghanistan after the Taliban capture of the region, the politics on the same has risen too. Cornering the ruling BJP party, the CPI (M) has alleged that the saffron party and its leaders are using the situation in Afghanistan to spill hatred against Muslims and spread Islamophobia. The Communist Party also added that the BJP and Hindutva forces are trying to take advantage of the Taliban's reputation to ruin the image of Islam and Muslims in the country.

In its mouthpiece People's Democracy, the Left claimed that members of the Muslim community have been victims of violence in recent weeks. The CPI(M) claimed that the likes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have raised the bogey of Talibanism in India because of the stray voices of some extremist Muslim clerics who have lauded the Taliban.

As per the PTI report, the editorial in People's Democracy said,

"The everyday violence against Muslims is showing a disturbing pattern. In the month of August, there have been at least four recorded cases of gratuitous violence against Muslims in the streets of some cities and small towns in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The targets of such attacks were poor Muslims such as street vendors, auto rickshaw drivers and even beggars”.

"Such casual violence directed against poor Muslims going about earning their livelihood are pathological symptoms of the fascistic activities of Hindutva outfits on the ground at a time when the leadership of the government in BJP- ruled states and at the Centre are becoming more "aggressive about implementing the Hindutva agenda," the party further wrote in the editorial.

"The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being utilised by the BJP and the Hindutva forces as a golden opportunity to whip up feelings against Muslims and spread Islamophobia... If only the Hindutva zealots would look at the mirror and see themselves, they would find a mirror image of the Taliban," the CPI(M) said.

Taliban seize control of Afghanistan

Afghanistan has seen terrible violence ever since the Taliban took control of the country. Since then, people have desperately been trying to leave the country, fearing the deteriorating situation. The Taliban has imposed strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite making promises to respect women and minorities.

Though the Taliban claims to be a changed entity, the mayhem by its terrorists continues to be inflicted on the country, depicting a contrasting picture to the claims made by the terror outfit.

