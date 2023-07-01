CPI(M) Had Plans To Kill Kerala Congress Chief Sudhakaran: Ex-editor Speaks Out Again

Former associate editor of CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani G Shaktidharan has taken to Facebook yet again with a startling revelation that the party had plans to "kill K Sudhakaran", the state president of the Congress party. He alleged that the CPI(M) had contracted someone to kill K. Sudhakaran, who managed to escape, because one of those sent to kill the Congress leader leaked the information.

In the post, Shaktidharan stated that the Communist party was able to influence its followers that Sudhakaran was the one "who should be killed". He further took on the party leadership, questioning their need for private security. "A party leader engaged a private security team during his visit to the Netherlands spending a significant amount of money," he wrote, asking whether any Communist leader in the past who had travelled abroad had opted for private security. "These circumstances exemplify the current state of Indian Communism," he said.

While insisting that he was a staunch Communist who believed that the Marxism must exist to help crores of people, he lamented that the party that had once joined shoulders with the working class for ages, was now walking hand-in-glove with dreaded gang members.

Shaktidharan had previously alleged that a top Marxist party leader had visited the party office in Kaloor and counted a total cash amount of Rs 2.35 crore, and that he was among the group that went to buy the reed mat to wrap the money in order to bring it to Thiruvananthapuram.

Reacting to the Facebook post, Congress MP Benny Behanan had then stated that the revelation pointed fingers towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.

“It is a serious matter that the allegation has been made by a Marxist think-tank which had close ties with Communist leaders. Since the government is not ready to conduct a proper investigation, the names of the people who have been promoted by Shaktidharan, are being discussed in the public domain,” he added.