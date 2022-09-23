CPI(M) MLAs Stage Walkout In Tripura Assembly

Legislators of the opposition CPI(M) staged a walkout in the Tripura Assembly on Friday after Speaker Ratan Chakraborty rejected their adjournment motion to discuss police action on supporters of Left youth organisations earlier in the month.

At least four CPI(M) supporters suffered injuries when they clashed with security personnel during a protest near Circuit House on September 15.

As soon as the session began, CPI(M) MLA Tapan Chakraborty sought to know about the fate of the adjournment motion that had been placed before the speaker.

Chakraborty replied there was no need for the motion as opposition members would be allowed to raise the issue at an appropriate time during the two-day session, of which Friday was the first day.

CPI(M) members, in protest, rushed to the well of the House, demanding that the motion be accepted.

As the speaker carried on with the Question Hour, the agitating legislators walked out of the House.

Later, Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar criticised the speaker for rejecting the adjournment motion.

"A healthy discussion could have been held on the issue but the speaker conducted the session with a one-eyed approach. He gives more attention to the treasury bench than the opposition members," Sarkar alleged.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Sarkar said the party has adopted "terror tactics" to win the next elections after not having fulfilled any of the promise it made before the 2018 polls.

The speaker, however, told reporters that he had been trying his best to allow opposition members raise their concerns while ensuring the House runs smoothly.

"The opposition members could have discussed the issue at some point but they left abruptly", he said.

