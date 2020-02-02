CPI(M) To Launch Anti-NRC And NPR Door-to-door Campaign From February 4

Amid the ongoing protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will organise a 48-day long door-to-door campaign against NRC and NPR.

According to the party's central committee member Gautam Das, the campaign will begin from February 4. Das also stated that the 48-day long door-to-door campaign against the NRC and NPR would culminate on March 23. March 23 also marks the day when freedom fighter -- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British.

While addressing the media after a two-day CPI-M Tripura state committee meeting, Das said, "at least 12 times within and outside the Parliament (Home Minister) Amit Shah announced to introduce NRC in the entire country, now the Prime Minister said they never said anything like this. As part of our nation-wide move, we would ask the people not to fall in the mischievous trap of the RSS and Modi-Amit Shah conspiracy to make the genuine Indian a doubtful citizen," the Left leader told the media after a two-day CPI-M Tripura state committee meeting.

'RSS eager to drive Muslims and Christians out of India'- CPI(M) leader

The left leader also went on to claim that the RSS is eager to drive out Muslims and Christians from the country and that they are ideologically against Dalits, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

Accusing the BJP government of letting lawlessness prevail in the state, Gautam said, "As they follow 'Manusmriti' (Manu's code on social practice), RSS's main motto is to split people on the basis of religious and ethnic lines."

"Attacks on the CPI-M party offices, homes and business establishments, which had started after the BJP came to power in Tripura, continued unabated. Police remained a silent spectator and averse to register FIR of the crime. To divert people's minds over the complete non-performance of the BJP government, without any proof, evidence and basis police had arrested veteran CPI-M leader and former Minister Badal Choudhury only to harass him and to malign the previous Left government."

"The High Court on Saturday granted bail to Choudhury as the police failed to submit any chargesheets against the sitting legislator even after 105-days of his arrest," Das added.

(Image Credit: PTI)