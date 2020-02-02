TMC Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS To Discuss Nationwide Anti-CAA, NRC Protests

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee has given notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "raging anti-CAA-NRC-NRP people's movement in India" on Monday, ANI sources said. The Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha rulebook entails suspension of the day's listed business in order to discuss an issue of critical importance.

RS Chairman is empowered to accept notice or dismiss it

The Rajya Sabha Chairman is empowered to accept the notice under the said rule or dismiss it on his discretion. Protests have been going on across the country against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA provides Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who arrived in India before January 1, 2015. The NRC exercise requires the people living in India to prove their citizenship by producing relevant documents. The people fear that the CAA and NRC will deprive a large section of the Indian population, particularly Muslims, of their citizenship rights and render them stateless.

Mamata Banerjee launches her book

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched her book 'Why We Are Saying No CAA, NO NRC, No NPR' at 44th International Kolkata Book Fair. Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal CM agreed to have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) but has put a condition to do so. The CM has asked the Centre to revoke the contentious Act prior to holding any such talks.

Slamming the Centre for terming the Opposition parties as anti-national, Banerjee said that protesting against the Centre's decisions does not make anyone anti-national.

"It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the CAA. They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA -- these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC," said the Chief Minister at an event.

West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA, which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

