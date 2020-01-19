CPM Leader Questions Centre Over Development In J&K After Article 370 Abrogation

CPM leader Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday, January 19, questioned the government over the development of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He further questioned the government as to why the opposition leaders are not allowed to visit the Union Territory. Tarigami was one of the leaders who was detained after the abrogation.

Questioning the government, he said, "Not allowing any political activity in J-K, and not allowing any Indian parliamentarians to visit J-K. If there is development then why are they preventing us from going there to see the ground situation? This exposes their hollow claim."

'Victim is Jammu and Kashmir'

Slamming the government, the CPM leader further said, "Lives of the common man have become miserable. The Indian Constitution and the constituent Assembly made certain commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, today's leadership being insensitive unilaterally and unconstitutionally scrapped Article 370. They abrogated virtually bond of relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and India."

He further asserted, "Today, the victim is Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow the process will continue."

Centre holds an outreach program

Several Union Ministers including Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh; MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey visited Jammu as a part of the first phase of the Centre's outreach program.

According to reports, the Centre's delegation will be interacting with the people in Jammu and Kashmir and educate them about various implementations. Their aim is to spread the information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people, stated reports.

Kashmir to get back internet connectivity

After almost five months of suspending internet, the Centre is now restoring the internet services selectively in the Union Territory. The Principal Secretary of Planning and Development, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, on Saturday, announced that the voice and SMS facilities on the prepaid services will be functional throughout the UT.

However, the access to internet services will still be limited as the people of J&K will only be able to access 2G data on postpaid sim cards within the 10 districts of Jammu division and two districts of Kashmir division

(With ANI Inputs)