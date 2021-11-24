Slamming Trinamool Congress' (TMC) entry into Goa politics, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that critics of the West Bengal government are beheaded and corpses hung along the streets. He further stated that Goa has its own culture and both TMC and AAP are not suitable for Goa. The former Maharashtra CM who is also the BJP's Goa election in charge was addressing party workers here during his two-day trip.

'TMC bringing autocratic behaviour to Goa': Devendra Fadnavis

'If you speak against the (WB) state government, they behead you or cut your hands or legs. People are hung on the streets, this is the state of democracy under the rule of the Trinamool Congress there. The TMC is trying to bring this autocratic behaviour to Goa. The people of Goa should be aware of such parties. Goa has its own culture and the BJP had given a stable and progressive government here for the past 10 years, with infrastructure growth being among the biggest achievements," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the Aam Aadmi Party are in the fray along with main competitors BJP and Congress ahead of Goa Assembly polls scheduled in early 2022. Mamata Banerjee snd Arvind Kejriwal is currently campaigning in the poll-bound state. BJP’s Goa election in-charge, Fadnavis also said that both the parties were like migratory birds which will go back to where they came from once the election in the state concludes.

“Many political parties have come to Goa during election but they are like Siberian birds. Siberian birds come to Mumbai, Goa for a period…some birds have arrived from Delhi, some from Kolkata. Once the election is over, they will be back to where they came from", Fanavis told PTI.

Goa 2022 polls

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of three MGP MLAs, three GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

(With PTI Inputs)