Cyclone Nivar: TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Accuses YSCRP Govt Of 'negligence'

Following the destruction caused by Cyclone Nivar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu attacked the YSRCP-led government for not being able to issue a cyclone warning well in advance to reduce crop damage suffered by farmers of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP supremo asserted that the government has to take responsibility and come to the rescue of the farmers and poor families who were hit by Cyclone Nivar. Speaking at a party meeting, the TDP chief stated that the report on the damage following the heavy rains have already been submitted to the Central team while adding that crops covering about 5 lakh acres of land in 10 districts of the state were damaged by the rainwater.

"Farmers are in a state of shock"

According to local media reports, Chandrababu Naidu said that the crop damage caused by Cyclone Nivar has left farmers of Andhra Pradesh in a 'state of shock'. The TDP chief further highlighted that crops covering 5 lakh acres in 300 Mandal of about 10 districts were submerged in rainwater and were 'completely or partially damaged'. Paddy, cotton, chilli, tobacco, groundnut, banana and mango are among the crops damaged by the natural disaster, as per the media report. The TDP chief also emphasised the need for immediate relief for farmers while adding that extending relief now will allow them to switch to Rabi crops without any trouble.

TDP Supremo went on to accuse the ruling YSRCP party leaders of neglecting the people of the state leading them into more crisis every day, added the report. He further alleged that the YSRCP-led government is asking the farmers of Andhra Pradesh to wait till February for financial aid while terming this move as 'negligence of the farmers' plight. Hailing the previous TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu claimed that at that time advance studies were undertaken on weather changes, untimely rains, heavy rains, lightening as well as cyclones and the people were informed of the same. Speaking about the Real-Time Governance System, Naidu added that it played a vital role at the time of natural disasters during TDP regime but the YSRC government has undermined it along with the safety and welfare of the citizens.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the districts affected by Cyclone Nivar on Saturday. He also announced financial compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to the bereaved families along with Rs. 500 financial aid to those under the care of relief centres after the cyclone. He has also sought a report on the estimate crops loss at the earliest while instructing the officials to ensure that the victims are treated with care and humanitarian approach.

(With inputs from ANI)