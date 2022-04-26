Dausa Rape Case: BJP Slams Gehlot Govt; Accuses Police Of Intimidating Victim's Family

Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over an incident of gang-rape and murder in Dausa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday claimed that police was trying to intimidate the victim's family. He also claimed that there were no talks of compensation.

"After the gang-rape and murder of the woman in Dausa, despite the cries of the crying family members, the @ashokgehlot51 government is not even crawling in the ears of the

@ashokgehlot51 government. The culprits of this horrific incident should be punished severely so that the families of the victims can get justice," Rathore tweeted.

Rathore, who has been appointed the head of a five-member committee constituted by BJP state president Satish Poonia, has been asked to submit a report on the matter in three days. Rathore, who visited Dausa with his team, demanded that the state government should give compensation to the victim's family immediately and take steps to prevent such incidents.

Another BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi also slammed the Congress government. "This incident is very unfortunate. The administration's approach is very pathetic. Police went to the victim's house to intimidate them. The state is becoming crime capital," he said.

Two arrested in Dausa gang rape case

Two people have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder case of a 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The victim was going to her maternal home from Jaipur and asked for a lift, following which the accused allegedly raped her and later dumped her body in a well on Saturday.

Kaluram, the main accused in the case, was arrested on Monday while Sanju was apprehended on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dausa, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said. A case has been registered under sections 376(d) (gang rape), 302 (murder) and 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).