Days After Controversial Tweet, Rahul Gandhi's Account 'temporarily Suspended' By Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended on Saturday, as stated by the Indian National Congress. Earlier, the microblogging site also removed some of the former Congress leader's posts concerning the Nangal rape case. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO Act.

What did INC's tweet notify?

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress notified late on Saturday evening that Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle had been temporarily suspended. The statement said that due processes were being made to restore it back. "Until then, he (Gandhi) will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!," the statement read.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.



Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

Gandhi gets criticised by NCPCR

Earlier, Gandhi on his Twitter handle had posted a picture of him with family members of the Delhi Cantt minor girl who was reportedly raped and killed in a heinous incident. He went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without taking care to blur out the identities of the victim's family.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo took up the matter with the Delhi police. While speaking to Republic TV, the NCPCR Chief slammed Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim's family through his post and added that anyone violating rule of law will face strict charges. Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a photo on Twitter of him meeting the family of a rape victim.

The NCPCR Chief, while stressing on the social media platform's laws, spoke about the action that the commission has planned to initiate against Rahul Gandhi. He said, "According to the intermediary status of Twitter, they should start an investigation. However, we have not received any response from Twitter but they have taken down the Tweet after the commission complained regarding it. No one has the right to violate rule of law in the country and if someone violates the law especially when they are related to children then the commission will take strict action."

