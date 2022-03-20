Days After Meeting Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad Hints At 'political Retirement'

In a big statement, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has hinted at political retirement and starting social work. “Sometimes I think and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and engaged in social service,” Azad said.

This statement came days after Azad met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and said, "It was decided already in the Working Committee that she should continue. That is not the issue. Nobody has said that Mrs Gandhi should just quit. Let me tell you very clearly. That we decided in the Working Committee”. This meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Azad came after a meeting of G23 leaders.

'Pakistan is responsible for terrorism and destruction'

Azad also slammed Pakistan for destruction in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "Pakistan is responsible for terrorism and destruction. People from all regions, religion be it Kashmir Pandits, Muslims, Hindus suffered. If some link it with a person today but all suffered”.

Azad was addressing civil society in Jammu where he was felicitated for the “Padma Bhushan” award. Azad said that he is honoured by the people of Jammu before being officially conferred the same. “Program is tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow at 5 PM,” he said

'Political parties only divide 24x7'

While hitting out at Political parties for division on religious lines, Azad said, "I doubt if any political party can make a change, 90% bad things came because of political parties: divided people on religious, regional and caste lines. Political parties only divide 24x7, be it my party, regional or national, they divide people”.

He further added, "Isn't this our duty to ensure justice beyond regional, religious lines ?. An incident of murder of Gujjar girl happened, when Police went to arrest those involved some people stood in their support; the whole country stood against it despite religious lines, Entire India stood up”.

Azad said that he didn’t join politics from Congress but from the father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. “Gandhi was the biggest Hindu, but he was secular too. To think that if a Hindu do Pooja path is not secular, it has been proven wrong by Mahatma Gandhi himself. The one who worships is the biggest secular, Gandhi died while performing Pooja,” he added.