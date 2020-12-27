DDC Polls: BJP Refutes Omar Abdullah's Allegations; Asserts 'We Will Win Next Time'

BJP recently responded to the accusations of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who alleged that the saffron party was detaining candidates of Gupkar alliance and pressurizing DDC poll candidates to switch sides. BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam called the allegations as baseless while stating that people have blessed the BJP with maximum vote share.

"Allegations by Adbullah are baseless. We succeeded in making place in the heart of people of Jammu and Kashmir," the BJP MP said.

"We went to Kashmir with the intention of winning the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and we are very happy that we succeeded in it. Our main aim was free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir where people should exercise their democratic right and it happened this time," Zafar Islam said while speaking with ANI.

"During this election, we won hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP became the single largest party, we got the highest number of votes in the Union Territory and that is the clear indication that we succeeded in winning hearts of people. And whenever next time election in UT takes place we will be victorious," Islam said.

READ | MoS Anurag Thakur Reacts To DDC Results, Says J&K Wants To Write History Of 'New Kashmir'

READ | First Ever DDC Polls In Jammu And Kashmir Saw Victory Of 38 Gujjars, 15 Of Them Tribal Women

DDC elections

In the recently concluded DDC polls, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a seven-party coalition led by Farooq Abdullah won 110 seats while BJP garnered 75 seats and secured the largest vote share in the polls and become the single largest party. 50 independents have also won election apart from other small parties. The PAGD consisted of National Conference of the Abdullahs, People's Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbuba Mufti, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement and Congress. However, ahead of the elections, Congress had withdrawn from the alliance but ultimately extended support to the alliance after the election results were declared.

Omar Abdullah accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of attempting to change the DDC election results forcing the winning candidates to join parties other than the (PAGD). Calling the allegations as baseless, the BJP has asserted that it will be victorious in the next elections whenever conducted.

READ | DDC Polls Have Written New Chapter In Jammu And Kashmir: PM Modi

READ | Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir, Gulmarg Records Minus 7.2 Deg Celsius