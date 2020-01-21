Saibaba Birthplace Row: Delegation From Pathri To Meet Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray On Jan 22

With the ongoing dispute between Shirdi and Pathri, a delegation from the Pathri town stated that it will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to hold discussions over the ongoing matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had recently called Pathri to be the birthplace of Sai Baba and had informed about the development of Pathri town in Parbhani district for religious tourism.

The decision to send a delegation to meet the Maharashtra CM was taken in a meeting of the Gram Panchayat which was also attended by the MPs and MLAs in Pathri on Tuesday.

Speaking over the matter, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav said that so far, no one had paid attention to Sai temple but now he has promised funds for its development.

While interacting with a news agency Jadhav said, "The people in Shirdi are upset now that Pathri got the status of being the birthplace of Sai Baba. The administration is saying this and not us. Pathri is also mentioned in the Shirdi Sansthan book. Why are they only having a problem with it now?"

Uddhav Thackeray declares Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace

Earlier on January 19, the Maharashtra cabinet held a review meeting regarding the development of the Parbhani district. In the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Pathri, considered as the birthplace of Sai Baba, would be developed as a site for religious tourism. Thackeray also announced a grant of Rs100 crore to Pathri.

Shirdi Bandh

The move triggered residents of Shirdi to announce a bandh from January 19 onwards. Moreover, Saibaba Sansthan Trust reportedly slammed Thackeray for confusing the devotees.

Reportedly, the residents of Shirdi have apprehensions that the temple will lose its importance if Pathri is declared as the birthplace of Sai Baba. The trust has mentioned that they don't have any issues with the Thackeray government issuing funds for the development of Parthi, but do not want it to be declared as Sai baba's birthplace.

While Shirdi is known as Sai Baba's 'karmabhoomi' and the place where he attained samadhi, Pathri is allegedly believed to be his birthplace by many but the claim has never been proven.

Shirdi MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his son Sujay Vikhe Patil have backed the bandh, condemning Thackeray for stirring a controversy over Baba's birthplace which has not been revealed by the saint himself.

Moreover, BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil has threatened to launch a 'legal fight' over the issue, asking why the claims over Sai Baba's birthplace surfaced only after the new government took over.

