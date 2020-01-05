AAP Leader Ajay Maken Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Jamia Students Being Attacked

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his silence on Jamia Millia violence in the national capital. Maken asked CM Kejriwal to clear his stand on the violence on Jamia University students. He also questioned Kejriwal why there was no Assembly meet or session to discuss the issue. Maken further called AAP leader as a team member of the BJP.

Addressing the media Maken said, "Why is Delhi CM silent on an incident related to students? Delhi government should clear his stand on this. We never support any kind of violence. Kejriwal calls for Assembly meet on every other issue, then why no session on Jamia students? He is not even discussing the issues. We have raised a question on this and Subhash Chopra has demanded the same from Kejriwal. Kejriwal is like B team for BJP, he has always stood by BJP."

The Jamia violence

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras.

In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Meanwhile, the 10 people arrested in connection with this were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The Jamia Millia Islamia submitted a fresh report to the HRD Ministry requesting a judicial inquiry into the entry of police on the university premises last Sunday. The varsity had earlier submitted reports in the matter on December 15-16. In the fresh report submitted to the Ministry on December 20, Jamia reiterated its request for the initiation of an inquiry committee or a judicial inquiry to the incident. In its report, the varsity mentioned that police used teargas and lathi-charge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road.

