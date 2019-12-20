7-member NHRC Team Visits Jamia Millia To Probe Police Action Against Students

On Friday, a 7-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Their purpose was to inquire into the alleged police action against the students after entering the campus. As per a University official, the team headed by SSP (Investigation) Manzil Saini visited the library and inquired about the sequence of events of December 15. As per the Jamia students, the police had entered the library forcefully and had started abusing them.

The University official varsity Azeem Ahmed remarked, "The team headed by SSP (Investigation) Manzil Saini inspected the Library and enquired about the whole incident that took place on December 15, 2019."

The Jamia violence

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Meanwhile, the 10 people arrested in connection with this were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Delhi HC issues notice

After the Supreme Court asked petitioners seeking relief pertaining to the alleged police action against anti-CAA protesters to approach the respective High Courts, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court pertaining to the Jamia violence. The division bench of the HC issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police, adjourning the matter until February 4. The court also denied interim protection to the students from coercive measures by the police including arrest. Thereafter, the demand of the petitioner’s counsel for an earlier date of hearing was also turned down.

(With agency inputs)

