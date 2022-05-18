A massive fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus in the Govindpuri area of Delhi’s southeast on Tuesday morning.

Following this, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Malviya took to Twitter to lambast Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his governance in Delhi.

Not a day passes when I don’t see a broken DTC bus on Delhi roads, with hapless passengers standing in scorching heat waiting for a replacement. These are mostly people who may be doing odd jobs and may have voted for Arvind Kejriwal’s freebies. But all they get is daily torture. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 17, 2022

Delhi Fire Department officials said, “Delhi Fire Services department received the information about the blaze at around 8:45 am.” Soon after, three fire tenders with other equipment and police personnel were rushed to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Department brought the flames under control in about two hours. The fire tenders were returned to the station at around 10:20 am. No person was injured in the fire incident.

DTC bus in Paharganj

Earlier, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire on 21 April night in the Paharganj area of the city, Delhi fire department officials said.

The Delhi Fire department officials stated that they received the information around 9.20 pm on 21 April, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Mundka fire tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi during the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were inside the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR was registered under Sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Owner of the building Manish Lakra has also been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation.