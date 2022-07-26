Delhi: Anganwadi Workers Call Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Support 'false Consolations'

Anganwadi workers, who were terminated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, questioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's support for them, claiming her gesture was hollow as Grand Old Party's own Abhishek Manu Singhvi was defending the Delhi government in the case against the terminated Anganwadi workers.

Notably, on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed the 884 Angawadai workers who the Arvind Kejriwal-led government terminated in Delhi for staging a protest and going on strike. Reacting to Gandhi's support, Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) said that the Congress leader's support is nothing but "false consolations".

"Priyanka Gandhi is 'supporting' the struggle of Delhi Anganwadi workers while Congress' own Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi is advocating on behalf of the Delhi government against the Anganwadi workers," DSAWHU said in a statement on Monday. Adding further, the union said that though the Grand Old Party raised their issues through press conferences in Punjab and Delhi, these were "nothing but false consolations".

The Congress' "sympathy" for Anganwadi workers, according to DSAWHU, is a "farce," and the party is only bringing up the matter for "electoral gain". The Union further took a jibe at the Congress party and said, "If the Congress is so sympathetic to the demand for a respectable honorarium then why is it not increasing the honorariums of the scheme workers to Rs 25,000 in the states where it is the ruling government?"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Delhi govt's move to sack over 800 Anganwadi workers

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the Delhi government's decision to terminate over 800 Anganwadi employees for going on strike in favour of a higher honorarium "unjust" and urged that they be promptly restored. Notably, 884 Delhi Anganwadi workers had their lives completely flipped upside down when they were unceremoniously sacked after going on a month-long strike to demand a pay hike and decent working hours. It is pertinent to mention that on March 14th, these workers, many of whom were single mothers, received a termination notice due to their 39-day strike.

Gandhi slammed the AAP government in Delhi over the concern move and demanded the ruling party reinstate the sacked Anganwadi workers immediately. "The Delhi government had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago. But, taking an unjust step, the government sacked more than 800 Anganwadi workers demanding a respectable honorarium. Asking for a good honorarium for hard work is not a crime. These Anganwadi 'Sevikas' (workers) should be reinstated immediately," Gandhi tweeted.

(Input with PTI)