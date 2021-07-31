Delhi Assembly Debates Repeal Of GNCTD Amendment; Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws

Lashing out at the BJP-ruled Centre, the Delhi Assembly passed a slew of resolutions against several Central laws. The AAP-ruled Assembly passed a resolution recommending that Modi Govt immediately repeal the 3 Farm Laws and initiate talks with the farmers. The Assembly also slammed the GNCTD Act 2021, seeking its repeal. Apart from these, the Assembly passed resolutions like giving a collective Bharat Ratna to Indian doctors and recommend doctors and health care workers for Padma awards.

AAP passes resolution against GNCTD Act & Farm Laws

While discussing the GNCTD Act 2021, AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi alleged, "Modi Govt brought GNCTD Act to save BJP leaders from their role in Delhi Riots. Delhi Assembly's Peace & Harmony Committee would've exposed the role of Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Singh". Adding to this, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said, "Centre is unable to govern Delhi and hence is trying to rule Delhi indirectly, via this law. There may be a day when BJP may rule Delhi, then you will realise how this law makes very MLA legislatively impotent".

AAP MLA Atishi said, "Section 33 of the amendment bars this Assembly from debating issues related to Delhi. If this Assembly does not argue and debate on issues related to Delhi, then what will it debate upon? If you remove all the decisions related to Delhi's administration and committees from this House, then this Assembly has no purpose of debate. To my BJP friends, I want to say, when you tried to wrest Delhi's power from Delhi via MHA orders, people gave you an answer in 2020. Now you are doing the same thing. Answer to this will be given by Supreme Court and the people".

AAP leader @AtishiAAP rips apart Modi Govt on GNCTD Bill 🔥



"अगर दिल्ली विधानसभा Delhi से जुड़े मामलों पर चर्चा नहीं करेगी, तो क्या #Mirzapur के अगले Season पर चर्चा करेगी?" pic.twitter.com/i1mhctEOmT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 30, 2021

Slamming the Farm bills, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "The central government says that the 3 agricultural laws which have been made by it are in the interest of the farmers. But in reality, these agricultural laws are in the interest of the traders. This will not only harm the farmers but also the people, because now all the power will come into the hands of few". Delhi had already passed a resolution against the three Farm Bills in 2020. Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's response on a PIL to revoke the GNCTD Bill Amendment passed by Parliament.

Resolution Against Black Farm Laws Passed‼️



Delhi Assembly passes resolution recommending that Modi Govt immediately repeal the 3 Farm Laws



BJP-led Centre should talk to farmers & resolve their grievances immediately.



AAP Stands with Farmers!🚜 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 30, 2021

The GNCTD law prohibits Delhi Assembly from making rules for (i)day-to-day administration of the NCT, (ii) conduct any inquiry into administrative decisions. Also, the “government” referred to in any law made by the Legislative Assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor (LG). Executive action by the government must be taken in the name of the LG and his opinion must be obtained - which has led to a tussle between the AAP govt and the Centre.