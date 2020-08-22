Delhi BJP Chief Accuses AAP Of Corruption; Claims Party 'turning Black Money Into White'

Accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday said that the party is involved in turning black money into white. This remark from Adesh Gupta comes after the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a chartered accountant and an Accommodation Entry Operator for running shell companies.

Speaking at a press conference, Gupta cited AAP's campaign of clean politics, adding that AAP took donations of Rs 2 crore from four fake companies.

"They (AAP) came with the promise of clean politics but it seems they had made a false promise. It is involved in turning black money into white. The AAP took donations of Rs 2 crore from four fake companies: Rs 50 lakh each from them."

He further claimed to make more revelation about AAP in the coming days.

"Police have taken action and the CA of these companies Sudhanshu Bansal has invested money in the company of Sushil Gupta who is an AAP MP. Sudhanshu Bansal is a CA of 132 fake companies. Bansal has also bought shares in the company of AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel. It should be investigated which are these fake companies. AAP is involved in the act of turning black money into white. In the coming days I will make more revelations involving AAP leaders," he added.

READ: AAP appeals to Delhiites to give charge of civic bodies to Kejriwal

READ: Hotels will reopen as per norms of Centre; weekly markets to begin: Delhi Health Minister

Two Held For Giving Rs. 2 Crore To AAP Through Shell Companies

The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a chartered accountant and an Accommodation Entry Operator for running shell companies. They have allegedly given a donation of Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party through their shell companies. Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, O P Mishra said that the accused were identified as Mukesh Kumar and Sudhanshu Bansal.

The official said that they used to create shell companies on the basis of forged documents and photographs. The Shell Companies created were used for money laundering, entry operation, and other illegal activities. The police said that the duo had indulged in forming shell companies by procuring DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and photographs.

READ: Delhi cop fatally shot man as he was filming him while drinking in uniform: Police

READ: Authorised police for COVID-19 norms violation fines to curb spread of virus: AAP govt to HC

(with inputs from ANI)