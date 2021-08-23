Delhi BJP Credits Gautam Gambhir For Delhi's 1st Smog Tower; Accuses CM Kejriwal Of Lying

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "mastery in lying," the Delhi BJP on Monday reprimanded the CM's assertion of installing India's 'first' smog tower in Delhi on Monday. The saffron party said that Delhi's first smog tower was installed by BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, in 2020.



Thank Hon’ble HM @AmitShah Ji for continuous support pic.twitter.com/8HAws1EDic — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 3, 2020

Kejriwal's "India's 'first' smog tower" comment courts controversy

The AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a smog tower in Connaught Place and said it was India's 'first' smog tower.

बधाई दिल्ली। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में दिल्ली में देश के पहले स्मॉग टावर की शुरुआत की। अमेरिकी तकनीक से बना ये स्मॉग टावर हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा को कम करेगा।



पायलट आधार पर शुरू हुए इस प्रोजेक्ट के नतीजे बेहतर रहे तो पूरी दिल्ली में ऐसे और स्मॉग टावर लगाए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/gqgh0MzyuJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2021

Delhi BJP accuses AAP Supremo of doing 'mastery' in lying

Soon after that, the Delhi BJP accusing the Chief Minister of misleading people stated that Delhi's first smog tower was installed by Gautam Gambhir in 2020 and that CM Kejriwal has done 'mastery' in lying. The outfit also urged Kejriwal to stop misleading the people.

Delhi's first smog tower was installed by Sh @GautamGambhir in 2020. CM Kejriwal has done mastery in lying. Stop misleading the people,they know all your dirty tricks. You're a credit seeker, rest you've done nothing for Delhiites.Wake up from the slumber!https://t.co/FCVie2ObX4 pic.twitter.com/lX3MvA6ZSZ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) August 23, 2021

On the other hand, CM Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of the smog tower said, "To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. This technology has been imported from America. This is a 24-metre tall tower, will clean the air around the one-kilometre range, will pull the air from above and release it downward, and will release 1,000 square meters per second."

Notably, former Indian Cricket Team member and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir had on January 3 inaugurated a prototype air purifier at Lajpat Nagar in the national capital. The Supreme Court earlier in November 2019 had directed the Centre and the Delhi government to prepare a project to install ‘smog towers’ across the nation's capital to fight air pollution.

Subsequently, on November 24, 2020, BJP MP Gambhir had installed a giant air purifier in the Krishna Nagar market area of his East Delhi constituency, the third such purifier that he set up to tackle air pollution in the city. The first two of these air purifiers were installed at Lajpat Nagar and Gandhi Nagar markets.

Smog towers work as large-scale air purifiers. The towers constitute a number of layers of air filters and fans at the base which absorbs the air. As the contaminated air infiltrates the smog tower, it is filtered by the multiple layers fitted in it before the air is re-circulated into the atmosphere.