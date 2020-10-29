Delhi Education Min Manish Sisodia Blames Centre's For Delhi University's Controversies

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday blamed the central government's 'failed policies' for turning Delhi University (DU) into a centre of controversies. Taking a jibe at the Centre, Manish Sisodia said that Delhi University which used to be in the news due to its students is now in the news for the misappropriation of funds. Referring to the recent suspension of the university's vice-chancellor, he directed the central government to think and reinstate people with integrity in the country's higher-education institutes like DU

Manish Sisodia attacks central government over Delhi University

Manish Sisodia said that since 2-3 years, he has been raising issues that allis not well in the university and now the proof of the same has finally come. This statement by the Delhi Education Minister came after President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday suspended Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi. Apart from this, the President has also ordered an immediate enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against Yogesh Tyagi.

The release informed that despite regular follow-ups by the Administrative Ministry, many statutory and key positions remained vacant during Tyagi's ensure. Some of these key posts include Pro-VC, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer and Controller of Examinations.

Manish Sisodia: 'Delhi schools will continue to remain closed'

Addressing an important press conference | Live https://t.co/LdF65ud9gF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 28, 2020

As the national capita's COVID-19 tally continues to increase, Sisodia on Wednesday declared that all the government and private schools in the city will remain closed until further orders. There were speculations of a partial reopening of schools in Delhi, after the Union Home Ministry issued fresh guidelines under Unlock 5.0, allowing schools to reopen in non-containment zones. Addressing an online press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said parents are not in favour of reopening schools either.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said.

Previously, the Delhi government had announced that all educational institutes will remain closed till October 31. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, following a nationwide shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)