BJP's Delhi Civic Bodies Clash With AAP Govt Over Non-payment Of Dues As Doctors Strike

Amid the ongoing protests by Delhi doctors over non-payment of salaries, a tussle has erupted between the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and the AAP-ruled state government. The three city mayors are currently protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's home demanding disbursal of state funds amounting Rs 13,000 crores. AAP government, on the other hand, has demanded the Centre to release Rs 12,000 crores - dues worth 10 years - so as to pay the MCD its dues.

Mayors stage dharna outside Kejriwal home

The three mayors have alleged that no one from the Delhi government has given them an appointment, as they sat outside Kejriwal's home since morning. Reacting to these protests, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain claimed, 'They were given an appointment for 2 PM but they haven't come to meet us yet. They are only concerned with doing politics and not work'.

They were given an appointment for 2pm but they haven't come to meet us yet. They are only concerned with doing politics and not work. There is a lot of corruption in MCD: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain https://t.co/tpN9Ja1Pdv pic.twitter.com/Jv9qjnySAY — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, AAP also held a press conference in which it claimed that the 'Centre has not given any grant to Municipal Corporation of Delhi for many years'. The party demanded that the Center release 12 thousand crores outstanding for 10 years so that the Municipal Corporation can pay salaries to doctors and employees. The AAP and BJP mayors have often locked horns throughout the Coronavirus lockdown, with the MCD accusing major discrepancies between the COVID-19 death toll recorded from cremation and burial sites in the national capital and the number of coronavirus fatalities reported by the Delhi government.

केंद्र सरकार को हर साल देश के सभी निगमों को ग्रांट देना होता है। लेकिन दिल्ली नगर निगम को कई सालों से कोई ग्रांट नहीं दी गई है।



आम आदमी पार्टी मांग करती है कि केंद्र 10 साल से बकाया 12 हज़ार करोड़ रिलीज़ करे, जिससे नगर निगम डॉक्टर्स और कर्मचारियों को तनख्वाह दे सके।- @ipathak25 pic.twitter.com/3VMrCgj7d5 — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) October 26, 2020

Doctors on indefinite hunger strike

Since Friday, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital - the Municipal hospital run by North Delhi civic body (NMC) have begun an indefinite hunger strike after the authorities failed to ensure timely release of pending salaries and burn effigies of Ravan, as per reports. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has written to the Hindu Rao Hospital, demanding the release of their salary for the last three months. Similarly, the NMC-run Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital have also been reportedly protesting over non-payment of their salary. Several doctors from the three hospitals held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. While NMC mayor Jai Prakash has given assurance to the members of RDA that the issue will be resolved by Saturday, dues have not been paid to the doctors yet.

