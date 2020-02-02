Delhi Elections: BJP's Advise To 'rattled AAP' Ahead Of Polls - 'focus On Contesting'

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for Delhi Polls, over his alleged provocative speeches, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and advised it to focus on contesting the upcoming Delhi Polls instead of rushing to the Election Commission.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya also reminded AAP of the 2017 Punjab Assembly Elections results where te party had won 20 seats.

First it was Home Minister Amit Shah and now UP CM Yogi, a rattled AAP must focus on contesting election, instead of rushing to the EC...



Remember Punjab? AAP was apparently winning 100 seats when the campaign began but finished at a paltry 20!



Delhi will be no different. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 2, 2020

Yogi Adityanath's statement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister & BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats.

During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate driven campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, a man opened fire before being arrested by the Delhi police. A similar incident took place on Saturday as well.

