AAP's Sanjay Singh Slams Yogi, Seeks 'arrest & Interrogation' For Remark On Kejriwal

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega' statement at an election campaign rally. Singh also said that Yogi must be arrested and interrogated over his remark on CM Arvind Kejriwal's link with Pakistan Prime Minister. While campaigning for BJP candidates in Delhi on Saturday, Yogi had accused Arvind Kejriwal of having Pakistan links which is why Pakistan federal minister was seeking votes for him.

Following his remark, AAP on Saturday had asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections.

Speaking to the media Singh said, "Here, people are shooting and you (Yogi) are saying 'boli goli'. Your students are not getting proper mid-day meal and all you do is incite violence. He says Kejriwal has a link with Pak PM. Arrest Yogi and ask him how does he know about Kejriwal's links with Pak PM. Has the BJP gone mad? Sometimes they call Kejriwal monkey and sometimes a traitor. BJP needs a medical attention. I'll give Yogi a free check-up in Delhi. Amit Shah is the one instigating violence and provoking everyone."

READ | AAP Complains To EC About 'certain Political Parties' Trying To Sabotage Polls

Yogi's remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister & BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

READ | AAP Cries Conspiracy After Firing In Jasola; Accuses BJP Of Attempt To Delay Election

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, a man opened fire before being arrested by the Delhi police. A similar incident took place on Saturday as well.

READ | AAP Holds Silent Protests Against Parvesh Verma's 'terrorist Remark'

READ | AAP Leaders Protest Outside EC Office Demanding FIR Against Verma