In a shocking revelation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that the Mundka building that caught fire on Friday didn't have a NOC (no objection certificate) from the Fire Department. Notably, a fire NOC is issued after verifying that a building is resistant or unlikely to observe any fire-related accidents. Confirming this in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV in the wee hours of Saturday, Jain added that 27 persons have died in the fire as of now. Meanwhile, Fire Department's Divisional Officer Satpal Bharadwaj informed reporters that people couldn't escape from the premises as there was only a single staircase.

Satyendar Jain told Republic TV, "It doesn't seem that the ground floor has been damaged. But everything is burnt upstairs". "The Fire Department has told me that it didn't have FIR NOC," he added.

Earlier, the AAP leader briefed the media, "It was a very sad incident. The 4-storey building which caught fire was near the Delhi Metro station. The fire brigade received a call at 4.40 pm. Most of our vehicles had reached by 5 pm. A total of 30 fire brigade vehicles were pressed into action. They doused the fire. 27 persons have died and all the bodies have been found on the second floor. It seems that they were more people on the second floor or there was some other reason."

"I just went upstairs. There is a lot of heat and everything has been burnt and turned into ashes. So, I can't confirm that no more bodies will be found. Everything will come to light when it cools down. All 4 floors have been searched," the AAP leader elaborated.

Mundka fire

A big tragedy took place on Friday as a fire broke out at a 4-storey building at Mundka in the national capital which left 27 persons dead while 12 others sustained injuries. After the local police received a call regarding this fire incident near the Mundka Metro station, they rushed to the spot and made a lot of efforts to rescue the trapped persons. As per the Delhi Police, this building was used commercially for providing office space to companies. The fire reportedly started on the 1st floor which houses an office of CCTV cameras and a router manufacturing company.