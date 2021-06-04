Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Derecognition Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'YSR Congress'

The Delhi High Court on Friday, June 4, dismissed an appeal by the Anna YSR Congress party, which sought de-recognition of the YSR Congress Party or YSRCP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for using the "YSR" acronym. The Anna YSR Congress Party's appeal was denied by a three-judge panel led by Justice Prateek Jalan. The court was considering a case filed by Anna YSR Congress Party, which asked the Election Commission to order the YSR Congress Party's recognition to be revoked due to the improper use of the abbreviation.

Delhi HC dismisses plea

Senior advocate Minakshi Arora and advocate Vipin Nair represented the Anna YSR Congress party. It has been a registered political party in Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015, according to the petition. It participated in the 2019 General Election under the name "Anna YSR Congress Party" with the emblem of a plough, according to the petition. It claimed that Jagan's YSR Congress party, which has been in power in Andhra Pradesh since January 11, 2011, is a registered political party under the name "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party."

The Anna YSR Congress Party has filed a petition opposing the usage of the abbreviation "YSR" on the letterheads of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party. The Anna YSR Congress Party said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered under the name Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and that it was utilising YSR Congress Party letterheads without permission.

YSR Congress Party

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party is an Andhra Pradesh-based regional political party in India. YS Jaganmohan Reddy created it in 2011. They used to be members of the Indian National Congress but left in 2011. Because, following the death of his father, then-incumbent Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, in a helicopter crash in September 2009, his son Jaganmohan Reddy, the elected MP from Kadapa, embarked on an "Odarpu Yatra" (condolence tour) across Andhra Pradesh to console the families of those who had died by suicide or died of shock following his father's passing. The Congress leadership was not in favour of this tour.

