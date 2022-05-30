Last Updated:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested: Bagga, Kumar Vishwas Tear Into AAP-led Govt

In a massive breaking update, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money-laundering case.

Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. Last month, the investigating agency had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain. Reacting to the major development, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

On the other hand, Kumar Vishwas said, "When this case came for the first time, I had asked Satyendar Jain for the answer in the packed PAC. The dwarf made his wife sit in front of me to cry. I said personal relationship at its place, but you have to answer. So nowadays the recovery-head of Punjab Made, a new "Chintu", spread the paper and said, "Sir I am CA, there is nothing wrong"."

ED arrests Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

The ED initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report of 2017 registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Satyendar Jain & others under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the companies like–Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd – beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies/individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.

