Delhi: LS Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Exhibition On ‘Horrors Of Partition’ At Parl House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 8 inaugurated an exhibition on the theme ‘Horrors of Partition’ at the Parliament Library Building in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy among others.

The exhibition titled 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' showcases one of the worst human tragedies in history and draws from archival records and historic images.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota inaugurates an exhibition on the theme "Horrors of Partition" at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House, today @loksabhaspeaker @Sansad_TV pic.twitter.com/6136iYUNre — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) August 8, 2022

At least 52 panels each in Hindi and English have been displayed as part of the exhibition organised by the Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which is under the purview of the Culture Ministry, reported news agency PTI. "The material for the exhibition has been drawn from multiple sources. Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) as a partnering agency has provided a lot of research material for the exhibition," PTI reported citing its source.

"The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and human migration. It is a story in which millions sought new homes in an environment that was alien and restive," a poster in the exhibition read. Further adding, the poster said, "About six million non-Muslims moved out of what had become West Pakistan and another 6.5 million Muslims moved out from the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi into West Pakistan."

"In the east, an estimated two million non-Muslims moved out of East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another two million non-Muslims moved into West (India) Bengal. It is estimated that about one million Muslims had moved out of West Bengal," the poster added.

August 14: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 last year announced that the day would be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people of the country.

Tweeting about the same last year, the Prime Minister said, "Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

Notably, the Ministry of Culture is organising various events and activities across India in remembrance of the tragedy of partition and it set up the exhibition in Parliament House Complex.

Image: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt