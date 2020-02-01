Budget 2020: Kejriwal Immediately Draws Delhi Election Link, Asks 'why Vote For BJP?'

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Parliament on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi had "high expectations from Budget, but step-motherly treatment meted out to it again." He added that Delhi does not figure in "BJP's priorities" so why should people vote for it in the upcoming Assembly polls. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal expressed his disappointment and attacked the BJP.

'Will BJP keep its promises after the election?'

In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, "Delhi had high expectations from the budget but once again it was treated in a step-motherly way. Delhi does not figure in BJP's priorities so why should people vote for it? The question is that when the BJP is disappointing Delhi before the election, will it keep its promises after the election?" No allowances were made for the Model Code of Conduct not allowing specific announcements for Delhi.

दिल्ली को बजट से बहुत उम्मीदें थी। लेकिन एक बार फिर दिल्ली वालों के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार हुआ। दिल्ली भाजपा के प्राथमिकताओ में आता ही नहीं, तो दिल्ली वाले भाजपा को वोट क्यों दे? सवाल ये भी है की चुनाव से पहले ही जब भाजपा दिल्ली को निराश कर रही है तो चुनाव के बाद अपने वादे निभाएगी? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2020

Rahul Gandhi unimpressed by Budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Budget presentation said that it did not present any solution for unemployment which is the main issue faced by the economy. "There were a lot of tactical announcements. This shows the mindset of the government. A lot of talks and rambling but nothing is being done," Rahul said. He said there was no strategy chalked out.

"There was a lot of redundancy. They said that they will simplify the tax regime but instead they have complicated it further," Rahul added. He also took swipe at Finance Minister saying that it must have been the longest budget speech but it was "hollow."

Rajnath Singh hails Budget 2020

On the other side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Union Budget for the year 2020-21. "Budget gives an outline of new and confident India and will make the country healthy and wealthy in coming years," said Rajnath Singh. "Budget has a clear focus on welfare and development of all sections. It gives special attention to farmers," he added.

