Delhi Passes Anti-NPR Resolution; Kejriwal Dares Union Ministers To Show Birth Certificate

Joining the list of states opposing the National Population Register (NPR) and National register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Assembly on Friday, has passed a resolution against the NPR, NRC. Expressing the absence of birth certificate amid most AAP MLAs, Kejriwal challenged all Union Ministers to show birth certificates issued by the government. He revealed that his entire cabinet had no birth certificates, and asked ' Will we be sent to detention centres?'

AAP govt passes Anti-NPR resolution

"61 out of 70 members in Delhi Assembly don't have birth certificates; will they be also sent to detention centres. I challenge Union ministers to show whether they have birth certificates issued by govt agencies. I request Centre, with folded hands, to withdraw NRC, NPR. They should not be implemented," he said adding, "My family, entire cabinet don't have birth certificates. Will we be sent to detention centres under NPR?"

Amit Shah on NPR

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that no document needed to be produced during the NPR exercise. Furthermore, he clarified that giving information to the enumerator was optional. Additionally, the Union Home Minister made it clear that no individual would be marked as ‘doubtful’.

“The honourable member said that documents will be asked during the NPR exercise. I have clarified this via a press release that no document will be asked during NPR. Second, I have clarified via the press release that you are free to give any amount of information you want to. It is completely optional,” Amit Shah retorted. He added “No one will be marked as ‘D’. No one should fear the NPR. Contrary to what you say, a person who cannot provide information will not be marked as ‘D’".

States pass ant-NPR, anti-CAA resolutions

As of date, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have opposed the NPR in its current format - demanding it to be restored to its 2010 version. Moreover, states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhatisgarh have passed ant-CAA resolutions too. The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR.

