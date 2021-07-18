'Deplorable Act’: Congress Slams Kerala Govt For Relaxing COVID Curbs During Bakrid

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed his disapproval of the Kerala government's decision to relax lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19, and 20 due to Bakrid celebrations. Calling the decision 'deplorable', he said that "If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations".

Deplorable act by Kerala Govt to provide 3 days relaxations for Bakra eid celebrations especially because it's one of the hot beds for Covid-19 at present. If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 17, 2021

Speaking on the same line, Union Minister V Muraleedharan had slammed the Kerala government for announcing a three-day exemption for Bakrid amid lockdown. The Union Minister stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is not following a 'scientific approach to contain COVID-19'.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, irrespective of religious beliefs and culture, most of the festive celebrations have been put on hold. In light of the pandemic situation in the country, states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have canceled Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, that was scheduled to take place later this month.

Kerala government eases COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Amid strict lockdown restrictions in Kerala, the state government had announced lockdown relaxations on July 18, 19, and 20 as part of the Bakrid celebrations. As per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders, apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewelry shops till 8 pm.

Earlier On July 13, the Kerala government had announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current Coronavirus infection spread. As per the State Government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 31.3 lakh COVID cases with 29.9 lakh recoveries and 15,155 deaths.

The state has administered a total of 1,66,50,485 COVID vaccine doses across 176 vaccination sites.

Bakrid celebrations

According to Islamic associations, Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal' will be celebrated in Kerala on 21 July 2021. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

As per a press release, the announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, and other senior clerics.

