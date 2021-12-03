Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions over censorship in Parliament. Derek stated that all Opposition protests are censored on television and demanded it must be stopped. He also alleged that Parliament is turning into a secret chamber.

"We appeal to the presiding officers of both Houses in #Parliament to rectify television coverage. All Opposition protests are CENSORED on TV. @AITCofficial demands this TV CENSORSHIP MUST BE STOPPED. This Govt is turning Parliament into a secret chamber," the TMC MP tweeted.

“I would, on behalf of TMC, like to humbly appeal to the presiding officers of both Houses to rectify television coverage. All protests are censored on the TV and we demand this censorship to be stopped, Parliament cannot be converted into a closed chamber,” O’Brien was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

Mallikarjun Kharge also shared some pointers adverting how the Modi government is undermining Parliament. He said that MPs are suspended for raising voices and media is banned in Parliament. He also alleged that Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV were merged to crease censored Sansad TV to show only a choreographed version of the House. Furthermore, he claimed bills that are anti-people (referring to Farm laws) were passed in minutes without any debate.

Opposition MPs protest over the suspension of 12 RS MPs

Opposition MPs have been protesting against the suspension of 12 MPs. On Monday, November 29, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members for indiscipline, referring to the ruckus caused during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11," the suspension notice stated.

While the government had hinted that the suspension can be revoked if they tender an apology, the Opposition refused to apologise. Countering the Opposition's protest, the BJP on Friday launched a demonstration demanding the session of Parliament should not be disturbed.