Deve Gowda Assures Support To PM Modi On COVID-19 Crisis; Says 'coming Weeks Are Crucial'

Talking about his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda revealed that the former had sought his support in the fight against COVID-19. According to Deve Gowda, the PM praised his administrative experience. Subsequently, the former PM pledged his support to PM Modi citing that the novel coronavirus had devastated the entire world resulting in thousands of deaths. Moreover, Deve Gowda asserted that the upcoming few weeks were crucial in determining the success of India's fight against the novel coronavirus. Presently, there are 3374 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 277 people have recovered while 77 individuals have lost their lives.

Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi had called me today to discuss about the #COVID19 situation. Hon'ble PM praised my administrative experience and requested my support. I have assured him of my support in our Nation's fight against the pandemic.@PMOIndia

1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) April 5, 2020

Read: ICMR Rules Out Possibility Of Airborne Transmission Of COVID-19, Cites Existing Evidence

Thousands of people are dying across the world due to COVID19. Coming weeks are crucial for India in our fight against the virus.

As a Former Prime Minister I agreed to cooperate in the fight against #Coronavirus that has devastated not only our country but also the whole world. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) April 5, 2020

Read: These 11 FAQs Will Clear All Doubts About PM Modi's 9pm Coronavirus Appeal As India Unites

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached out to leaders of major political parties to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. This included key opposition leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, and MK Stalin. Additionally, he also had a conversation with former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh regarding the current situation.

Kumaraswamy takes a dig at PM's '9 pm- 9 minutes' appeal

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda's son and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at the PM's appeal for lighting a lamp at 9 pm on April 5. Claiming that this was linked to the BJP foundation day, he remarked that it was shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self-aggrandizement. Furthermore, he lamented that the Union government was yet to provide personal protective equipment for doctors and make test kits affordable for people.

Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

Read: BMC Appoints 'Containment Officer' For Each Of Mumbai's 241 COVID-19 Containment Zones

Read: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Takes It Up A Notch; Donates 1-year Salary For Coronavirus Fight