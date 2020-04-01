Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Takes It Up A Notch; Donates 1-year Salary For Coronavirus Fight

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. He has appealed to ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

'Important that we find this epidemic together'

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19," he tweeted along with a video message.

It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/15jwrk1Ixz — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 1, 2020

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19. Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said.

Coronavirus crisis in India

Coronavirus positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Karnataka after 13 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the state's tally 101, an official said on Tuesday. "Till date, 101 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes three deaths and eight discharges," an official said. Almost 1400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India so far.

(With agency inputs)