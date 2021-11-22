Devendra Fadnavis Demands Ban On Raza Academy Over Amravati Violence; Mocks 'B-team' Claim

Addressing the media during his visit to Amravati on Sunday, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dared the MVA government to ban Mumbai-based Raza Academy. Refuting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegation that this organization is BJP's B-team, Fadnavis highlighted that violence had broken out during its rally in Mumbai before when the Congress party was in power. Moreover, he alleged that Raza Academy office-bearers had been photographed with CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as Congress Ministers.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Why does Raza Academy attack police only during the Congress rule? Why did rioting and attack on police take place in Mumbai during their demonstration earlier? There was a Congress government back then. Everyone knows whose A and B team it is. You should check who has been photographed with Raza Academy leaders. You showed Shelar's photo, but did you show the CM's photo? Did you show their photos with Congress leaders? If you feel that Raza Academy is BJP's B-team, I demand today that you should ban it. Does Congress have the guts to do so?"

"No political party was responsible for the incident on the 13th. It was a reaction to the incident which took place on the 12th. And yes, BJP had given a call for Amravati bandh on the 13th. We won't deny it. Because if there is lawlessness in Amravati and some people are vandalizing shops owned by a certain community, BJP cannot stay silent. If thousands of people are indulging in violence under the protection of the police, we have to hit the streets. We did hit the streets but we had no involvement in the violence," he said, accusing the police of taking one-sided action.

Amravati violence

On November 12, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati city, over 8,000 thousand people gathered outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Owing to the violence during the BJP protest a day later, curfew was clamped in Amravati city for four days and internet services were shut down.

Subsequently, former BJP Minister Anil Bonde, Amravati Mayor Chetan Gawande and multiple other BJP leaders were arrested on November 15 for allegedly inciting the violence. Later in the day, there were granted bail by a local court. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane lodged a police complaint against Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and office-bearers of Raza Academy over their alleged involvement in the incident. Downplaying the role of Raza Academy, Shiv Sena alleged that "fake Hindutvawadis" committed the Amravati violence in order to win the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.