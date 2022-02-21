Devendra Fadnavis Denounces KCR's Call For Anti-BJP Front; 'They Tried Earlier & Failed'

The Maharashtra BJP on Monday strongly reacted to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s attempt to construct an anti-BJP front by uniting the opposition factions and opined that these attempts against the Narendra Modi government are bound to fail.

After meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray & NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday, the TRS chief had proclaimed the need for a united opposition front to take down the BJP. Reacting to Telangana CM Rao’s Maharashtra visit, former state CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis denounced the same by saying that many such attempts have been made in the past by the opposition leaders and they have failed.

'They tried earlier too, yet failed': Devendra Fadnavis on KCR's call for united front

Citing that the opposition had tried to conjoin forces to take down the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls too, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Earlier too, these leaders had come together (to take on the BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, nothing came out of it. Such experiments (of unity of non-BJP parties) had been done in the past in several states but there was no effect,” Fadnavis said.

He further added that it is common for the Chief Ministers of different states to conduct meetings and informed that KCR had met him too in 2014 and 2019 during his CM tenure. The meeting comes in as Telangana CM has been vociferously condemning PM Modi led central government on various issues lately. He had recently made a contentious remark stating that BJP should be uprooted and thrown in the Bay of Bengal. However, Fadnavis countered the Telangana CM’s tirade against the saffron party and claimed that the BJP will soon become the leading face in Telangana.

KCR’s bid to unite opposition

After the meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, KCR stressed the need for a 'big change' in the country. The TRS leader remarked that there was a need to build an 'inclusive India' and vowed to work together with Maharashtra with Shivaji's inspiration.

"We have decided to work together, in some days we will meet in Hyderabad to discuss the forward plan. We have to maintain our friendship with Maharastra. The discussion happened on the current political scenario in-country as well. A big change is required in the country now. We both agreed on this," said KCR. "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states," he added.

Image: ANI/ PTI