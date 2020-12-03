Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out At MVA Govt, Raises Questions Over 2-day Winter Session

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government over the short winter session of the Legislative Assembly, questioning why the government was not ready to face the opposition for a discussion. "State Government has called only a two-day Assembly session on December 14-15. We had demanded it should go on for 2 weeks. There is a problem for farmers in Maharashtra and they're not being helped, crimes against women are also rising," he said.

"We demand that such issues be taken up for discussion and a solution be sought. But the Government is not ready to discuss anything. In a way, the Government does not want to face the Assembly session," he added.

Fadnavis lashes out at MVA Govt

As the MVA Government completes a year, Fadnavis has hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government accusing it of "stalling" all developmental works initiated during the previous regime. "This government completed one year. Its only achievement is that it stayed the works initiated by us. Apart from that, this government did not do any work in the last year," he said.

Moreover, he also pointed out that the farmers were facing a huge crisis owing to the impact of the cyclone, unseasonal rain, and floods in different parts of the state. Claiming that the state government had failed to provide enough relief to the farmers, the BJP leader also lamented that the Maharashtra CM had not outlined the roadmap for the next 4 years in his recent interview.

Read: 5,600 New Coronavirus Cases In Maha, 111 Deaths And 5,027 Recover

Read: MVA Stalling All Schemes Of Previous BJP Govt: Pankaja Munde

This year, the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held for only two days on December 14 and 15 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Notably, this year's winter session will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. "The decision to curtail the winter session to just two days- December 14 and 15- was taken during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on Thursday," an official told news agency PTI.

(with inputs from ANI)

Read: Fadnavis Tears Apart 1-year Performance Of MVA Govt, Alleges Stalling Of Key Schemes

Read: Maha Winter Session On Dec 14, 15 In Mumbai Instead Of Nagpur