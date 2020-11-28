Fadnavis Tears Apart 1-year Performance Of MVA Govt, Alleges Stalling Of Key Schemes

According to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the MVA government had nothing to show on the governance front in its first year after coming to power. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of stalling all developmental works initiated during the previous regime. Moreover, he pointed out that the farmers were facing a huge crisis owing to the impact of the cyclone, unseasonal rain and floods in different parts of the state. Claiming that the state government had failed to provide enough relief to the farmers, the BJP leader also lamented that the Maharashtra CM had not outlined the roadmap for the next 4 years in his recent interview.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "This government completed one year. Its only achievement is that it stayed the works initiated by us. Apart from that, this government did not do any work in the last year. Today, farmers are facing a big crisis. In the entire state, the crops of farmers across Maharashtra got destroyed due to the cyclone, unseasonal rain and floods. While the Chief Minister remembers the alleged promise made by BJP about the CM post, he forgot the promise of helping farmers by providing Rs.25,000-50,000 per acre."

The ex-Maharashtra CM added, "The most important thing is that the honourable Chief Minister gave an interview to Saamana on the completion of one year of the government. We expected him to outline the challenges he faced, the achievements, the roadmap for the next 4 years and his vision for the development of Maharashtra. But the CM only gave threats to the opposition during the interview. When you take oath as the CM, it contains the expression ‘without affection or ill-will'. He has forgotten this oath and we could not see a single comment about development in the entire interview."

Read: MVA Stalling All Schemes Of Previous BJP Govt: Pankaja Munde

Read: Citing MVA's Failure On COVID-19 Front, Narayan Rane Seeks President's Rule In Maharashtra

Government formation in Maharashtra

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government in 2019 over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.

Read: Sharad Pawar Mocks Possibility Of Sena Forming Govt On Its Own, Takes Dig At CM Uddhav