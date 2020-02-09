Fadnavis Issues Challenge To Aghadi, Says 'won't Back Down Until BJP Forms Government'

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday at an event challenged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that he will not back down until BJP forms its government back in Maharashtra. Fadnavis said that many people asked him if he would be going to Delhi to play a role in the centre to which Fadnavis responded, "There is nothing to worry about. People asked me whether I will be leaving for Delhi. So let me be very clear on this, I am not one of those who run from the battle. I am not going to leave the state until our government comes back. I will struggle and get the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sangram back to power in Maharashtra. We will form our government back in the state."

READ | Big Twist? 'Ask Fadnavis,' Says NCP On Row Over Land To Sharad Pawar-backed Institute

'MVA government continues its betrayal'

While addressing the event 'Shiv Sangram Foundation day' in Mumbai, Fadnavis claimed that MVA government has betrayed the farmers and failed to fulfil its promise to them. He said, "the ruling government's game of betrayal which it started to come to power has not ended yet. They promised to pay Rs 25,000 but not given yet. They promised about the loan waiver but later imposed several conditions which is impossible for the farmers to fulfil those conditions. They used to attack us that we imposed several terms and conditions but now their conditions are much more than ours."

READ | Try Hinganghat Case In Fast-track Court, Demands Fadnavis

Fadnavis cited several of his meetings where the people he met told him that very few people fit the new eligibility criteria for the loan waivers. "Yesterday I had been to Parbhani, the people there said only 18 people from our town fit the eligibility criteria for the loan waiver. Our Kolhapur's president said only 48,000 people are eligible which means not more than 5000-7000 are fitting the criteria per taluka. So who do they exactly want to make loan-free and how, is an important question in front of Maharashtra."

READ | Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates PM Modi For 'fulfilling Aspirations Of Ram Bhakts'

After the Maharashtra assembly election results, the BJP-Sena alliance had suffered a split over the sharing of Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena then switched its allegiance to the NCP and the ideologically opposite Congress in a bid to come to power in the state.

READ | Pro-Sharjeel Slogans Case: Sena Accuses Fadnavis Of Spreading Lies, Says Action Underway