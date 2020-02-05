Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates PM Modi For 'fulfilling Aspirations Of Ram Bhakts'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'for fulfilling the aspirations of crores of Ram devotees around the world'. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Fadnavis called the announcement of the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust and allocating 67 acres of land for the construction of Ram Temple a historic decision.

Historic decision to set up Shri RamJanmaBhumi Tirth Trust !

Many many thanks to Hon PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling the aspirations of crores of RamBhaktas around the world !

The wait for a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram will be over soon ! #MandirWahinBanayenge #JaiShriRam https://t.co/JVhnPxVwgE — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 5, 2020

Adding further to his tweet, he also stated that the permanent provision of including one of the 15 trustees from the SC community shows 'the inclusive approach' of the Centre.

A permanent provision that of one of the 15 trustees will be from the SC community shows the inclusive approach of BJP led Government ! #Ayodhya#RamMandir#RamTemple#MandirWahinBanayenge — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 5, 2020

PM Modi on Mandir Trust

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He stated that the trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' and will always have one person from the Dalit community representing them permanently on the board. The Prime Minister in his statement also informed about the UP Government agreeing to give 5 acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am specially present here to give information about a very important issue. This issue is close to my heart just like crores of Indians. I consider it to be my privilege to talk on this subject. This issue is connected to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This issue is regarding the construction of a grand Ram temple on the birthplace of Shri Ram. On November 9, I was in Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. In this holy atmosphere, I learned about the historic judgment of the SC. In this judgment, the SC had said that Ram Lalla Virajman has the authority over both the inner and outer courtyard of the disputed site."

He added, "It had called also asked the Centre and the state to coordinate and hand over 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC." "In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to make decisions about the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

