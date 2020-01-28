Devendra Fadnavis Takes Jibe At MVA Govt; Calls It A 'horror Film That Will End Soon'

Taking a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for considering itself a "multi-starrer film," former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday termed the alliance as a "horror film, which will end very soon."

The Opposition leader's comment came after senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday told his party workers in Nanded that the three-party MVA government is like a "multi-starrer film" which will complete its full term.

Countering the statement, Devendra Fadnavis said it is "not a multi-starrer film, but a horror film and the show will end soon".

"Sena helpless"

Referring to Chavan's statement about Shiv Sena submitting an undertaking to the Congress, promising to work within the parameters of the Indian Constitution and the MVA's Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Fadnavis lashed out at Sena for forming an alliance with a party that has no faith in them. The BJP leader further termed it as "helplessness" of the Shiv Sena to remain in power.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan had said that though Sonia Gandhi was against the alliance, the Maharashtra unit managed to convince her to Shiv Sena, upon agreeing to some conditions, before forming the three-party government which assumed office on November 28, 2019.

While the motives behind Chavan's assertion were unclear, the three MVA partners sought to devalue his remarks by saying that the parties have already agreed to work as per the CMP.

Sena's Eknath Shinde, NCP's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, senior leader Nawab Malik and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat stated that the MVA government is functioning smoothly.

Internal disputes

Some Congress leaders personally criticized Chavan for making remarks on issues that were outside the purview of CMP, without authorization. They said that such unwarranted remarks could create "unnecessary misunderstandings and instability in the MVA government, allowing it to be exploited by the Opposition".

The BJP, however, has continued to harp on the issue with state Vice President Kirit Somaiya, demanding that details of the Sena's "surrender agreement," which states the compromises made while forming the should be made public.

(Image Credits: PTI)